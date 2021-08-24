Raiders Re-Sign Tackle Devery Hamilton

With the 80-man roster deadline at 1:00 PM PT today, the Raiders made some roster moves yesterday.

The Silver and Black have decided to re-sign free-agent tackle Devery Hamilton. Hamilton, a 6-foot-6, 311-pound tackle, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May. He has so far spent his offseason program and training camp with the Raiders.

Hamilton comes off one season at Duke. Prior to then, he spent four seasons at Stanford. He appeared in 38 career collegiate games including 21 starts. Hamilton twice earned Academic All-Pac-12 honors.

With the decision to keep Hamilton, three men had to be released by the Raiders to meet the 80-man roster requirement.

The Raiders released cornerback Rasul Douglas, guard Parker Ehinger and waived punter Corliss Waitman.

The final 53-man roster deadline is set for next Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 1:00 PM PT.

