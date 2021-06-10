Sports Illustrated home
Raiders Re-Sign Veteran Tackle Sam Young

The Raiders have decided to keep veteran tackle Sam Young, who played a big role filling in for tackle Trent Brown last season.
The Raiders is holding on to a player who filled a gap last season.

Las Vegas announced on Monday that veteran tackle Sam Young has re-signed with the Raiders. This year will be his 12th season in the league and the second season with the Silver and Black.

Last season, Young appeared in 11 games including seven starts. He filled with the open gap tackle Trent Brown made due to his absence from injury.

Thanks to Young’s efforts, the Raiders had the eight-ranked offense in the NFL. The offensive line was ranked 10th in the fewest sacks surrendered.

Throughout his 11-year career, the 6-foot8, 302-pound offensive tackles have appeared in 103 contests including making 28 starts.

Young’s career started by getting selected in the sixth round (No. 179 overall) pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. Following a one-year stint with the Cowboys, he’s made stops at the Buffalo Bills (2011-13), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15), Miami Dolphins (2016-18) and the San Francisco 49ers (2019).

With a completely revamped offensive line that features 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, Young’s presence will help the Raiders go in the right direction.

