Patriots Reunion Only Lasts Until the Whistle Blows

It was a practice as well as will be an on-field reunion later on Friday.

Former New England Patriots players on the Las Vegas Raiders were happy to reunite with old teammates.

"It was great seeing those guys," Brandon Bolden said after Tuesday’s practice.

He spent eight seasons with the Patriots.

"I stayed in touch with a lot of them anyway, but it was great to see them in person,” Bolden continued. “I was just telling the younger guys, a lot of those guys I saw come into the league, and that was years ago. We practically grew up together. So, for a lot of those guys, it was not only just former teammates, it's like family to me."

But once the whistle blows, it’s straight to work with their current teams.

Having a physical team like the Patriots for a joint practice had multiple benefits for the Silver and Black.

"I feel like we got to test our mental toughness. I'll speak for myself personally; it was hot out there. It was very hot," Chandler Jones said. "For us to keep going and keep hydrating and trying to complete the task at hand, for me it was definitely a mentally tough day. … It's not about just surviving and just doing it, but it's also about competing when you're going through that. I think that's what makes me a better player, it makes our team a better team if everyone's going through that."

