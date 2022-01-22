Skip to main content
National Media Make Case for Rich Bisaccia

Sports television host Colin Cowherd backed Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia in regard to head coaching search.

Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia has received positive attention in recent days for the success he had while leading Las Vegas in the latter half of its season.

The coach is being strongly considered to keep his position at the helm and become the Raiders' official head coach this offseason, much to the liking of team leaders Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby.

On Friday, sports television host Colin Cowherd became the latest advocate for Bisaccia on his show "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." Cowherd praised the coach for his efforts this season and made his case for why he should get the official head coaching job.

"There's three things that Rich has done," Cowherd said. "He stabilized chaos, not just not losing -- a lot of times, the interim coach comes in because you're losing -- but chaos, stabilized it immediately. Not only won games, won overtime and close games often on the road against teams like the Colts. Like really impressive situational football."

"And No. 3 is Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby, they love him. And that's the foundation of the franchise. I think I'd give him the job."

Read More

Cowherd also dismissed the argument that keeping an interim coach is a "bad hire" by listing examples of successful interim coaches in NFL history. He mentioned names like Marty Schottenheimer, Marc Levy, former Raiders coach Art Shell, and a number of others.

"The bottom line is Rich Bisaccia has a quarterback, so he's going to win a bunch of games," Cowherd said. "If the players like him, he stabilized it, he won close, that will give him a much greater chance to be a winning coach. They really have nice weapons."

