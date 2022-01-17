The Case For Rich Bisaccia

The Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia did more than enough to earn the opportunity to be the team's full-time head coach..

With the Las Vegas Raiders season now over after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs, the offseason has now begun for the Silver and Black.

Probably the biggest item on the Raiders agenda will be figuring out who will be their next head coach.

There have been reports that they could be looking at names like the University of Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, but they already might have their best candidate.

That would be interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who was able to guide the Raiders through thick and thin this year.

With the resigning of former head coach Jon Gruden and the tragic circumstances that led to the release of Henry Ruggs III, it was going to take a special kind of guiding hand to keep the Raiders' season from spiraling downward.

Bisaccia was able to provide that, getting the team back on track in time for them to go on their four-game winning streak to end the season and make it to the playoffs.

Considering he's only the second Raiders head coach since 2002 who's been able to lead the Raiders to a playoff berth, that alone in itself would be enough for him to get considered.

When you also take into account how the Raiders fought to end the season, how quarterback Derek Carr said the team hopes he comes back, Bisaccia has earned the opportunity.

Ultimately, it will be up to owner Mark Davis to make that decision, and while he might decide the Raiders need a fresh start, having a coach his players will go to bat for should make him think about what comes next.

