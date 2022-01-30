Rich Bisaccia Has a Backup Plan In Case He Leaves Sin City

Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia has a backup plan in case he doesn't get the permanent head coach job.

With reports swirling that Josh McDaniels will most likely end up as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia may be forced out of Sin City.

There’s no need to worry for the 61-year-old assistant as the Chicago Tribune reports that new Chicago Bears coach Matt Ebeflus wants Bisaccia as his Special teams' coordinator if Bisaccia loses out on the Riders job.

This news comes as the Bears' former Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor agreed to a three-contract with the Carolina Panthers, leaving the Bears post open.

Bisaccia, before serving as the Special teams' coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders, also served the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.

We won’t know for sure what will happen to Bisaccia until the Silver and Black permanent head coach opening is filled.

In the meantime, it’s good to know that Bisaccia does have a place to go if he doesn’t get the permanent head coach job.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin