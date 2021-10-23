    • October 23, 2021
    Rich Bisaccia

    Raiders Head Coaching Candidate: Rich Bisaccia

    Raiders current interim head coach Rich Bisaccia could have an opportunity to keep his role permanently.
    Rich Bisaccia moved into the Raiders’ interim head coaching position on Oct. 11 after serving as the franchise’s special teams coordinator and assistant head coach from 2018 to 2020.

    Bisaccia was a coach at the college level for 18 years and has coached in the NFL for the last 20 seasons.

    Prior to his time with the Raiders, the 61-year-old coach held the roles of special teams coordinator and assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys for five seasons. This followed a short two-year stint with the San Diego Chargers.

    Bisaccia’s longest stretch coaching for an NFL team was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he served as the special teams coordinator from 2002 to 2010. He helped lead the Buccaneers to a title in Super Bowl XXXVII.

    Bisaccia took the reins of assistant head coach in his final three seasons with the organization.

    Long before his time in the NFL, Bisaccia started his coaching career with Wayne State for five seasons (1983-1987). He then coached for six seasons at South Carolina, five at Clemson and then three at Ole Miss. Bisaccia was the assistant head coach, running backs coach and special teams coordinator for the Rebels in 2000 and 2001.

    As far as experience goes, Bisaccia is without a doubt a strong candidate for the job. Of course, a lot will be dictated by how far he’s able to lead Las Vegas this season. The Raiders bounced back big time in Week 6, and there still is a lot of hope for them with Bisaccia at the helm this season.

