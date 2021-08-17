Bounce-Back Candidate: Richie Incognito

The now 38-year-old NFL veteran will be looking to rebound after playing in only two games last season.

Teams across the NFL have players who will be looking to rebound from sub-par seasons, and the Las Vegas Raiders are no exception.

The Silver and Black have several players who are looking to re-solidify themselves after struggling in 2020.

For a Raiders offensive line embracing a youth movement, a veteran presence like guard Richie Incognito can be incredibly valuable.

Incognito has likely seen enough over his 13-year career to know what it takes for a championship caliber offensive line to come together.

There is the question on how Incognito himself will fit into the line this year coming off a season in which he played only two games.

Incognito sustained an Achilles injury early in the Raiders' Week 2 victory over the New Orleans Saints and would eventually have season-ending foot surgery.

Now, after having just turned 38 and coming off a major injury, critics are sure to wonder how much tread Incognito might have left on his career.

Incognito aged pretty well up to this point, making three of his four Pro Bowls when he was past the age of 30.

He's also been rated as a top-20 guard by Pro Football Focus since 2013, with his ranking at 14th in 2019, the last season he played double-digit games.

If Incognito can come back and return to that level of play, he could serve as a needed stabilizing force for the Raiders offensive line.

It would be at that point that age would just be a number for Incognito, and with costing the Raiders only $2.62 million, he could end up being a valuable bargain.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin