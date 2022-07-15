Richie Incognito Retires From the NFL

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

The four-time Pro Bowler played for four different teams -- the Raiders, Buffalo Bills, St. Louis Rams, and Miami Dolphins -- in the span of 15 years.

Fellow Raider teammates and owner Mark Davis were in attendance for the announcement.

The following are parts of Incognito's farewell letter, which was released by the Raiders Friday afternoon:

"After stepping away from football in 2018, I knew if I came back, it would be to finish out my career on my terms. It also had to be with the right team, which I found in the Raiders. There's always hesitancy in coming back when you've been out of the game, but after a tryout with the Raiders, I immediately knew it was the place for me. It made me hungry to come back.

"It felt like home the minute I got here. I'd played so long, and I'd gotten this 'bad boy' reputation, but it just fit with the Raiders. They trusted who I was, and they let me play. And I played my ass off just to repay them for the opportunity.

"What I'll miss most, though, is the brotherhood and camaraderie with my teammates, especially in the Silver and Black. It was empowering to have them trust me to bring stability, leadership, and work ethic to a young group of guys: Andre James, Kolton Miller, Maxx Crosby, Hunter Renfrow, just to name a few.

"I love the Raiders organization, and Mr. Davis means the world to me. It's why after four teams and 15 years, I'm retiring a Raider."

Incognito was set to return for the 2021 season after missing all but two games the season prior, but the veteran would end up being placed on the injured/reserve list with a calf strain.

In total, Incognito started in each of the 14 contests that he took the field with the Silver and Black.

The 39-year-old ended his letter with one last remaining message:

"My last few seasons couldn't have happened with a better group of men, guys that embraced me. I wanted to finish on my own terms. Not a lot of people get to do that in this league and that's why I'm so proud to retire with the Raiders.

"I came back. I set my mission. I accomplished my goal."

