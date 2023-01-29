First-Year Raider Evaluations: Rock Ya-Sin

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock-Ya-Sin was limited by injury but still had a productive first season with the club.

Rock Ya-Sin showed streaky signs of value in his first season as a Las Vegas Raider.

Ya-Sin had played the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, who drafted him with the 34th-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, before he was traded to the Silver and Black last off-season.

Ya-Sin was a part of the Yannick Ngakoue exchange.

The cornerback's history of injuries with Indianapolis unfortunately followed him to Las Vegas, as he missed six games with a knee injury (Week 4 and the final five games of the regular season).

Even so, Ya-Sin made his time on the field count when he was available, finishing with 45 combined tackles, seven passes defensed and a quarterback hit in 11 games.

He started his first game as a Raider in Week 1 when he posted six combined tackles in the team's season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The following week against the Houston Texans, Ya-Sin recorded just one tackle but added three passes defensed in what was ultimately another loss for the team.

He then registered six combined tackles yet again the next week against the New Orleans Saints while adding a pass defensed.

Ya-Sin would have a third-straight six-tackle game before falling back under the radar a bit in Weeks 10 to 13.

His foot injury against the Chargers would ultimately end his 2022-23 campaign.

When healthy, Ya-Sin can give you decent numbers, but he still needs to improve in the main area he's supposed to thrive in, and that's his coverage.

He finished the season with an 82.6 passing rating allowed when targeted.

