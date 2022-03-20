Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs has the straight-line speed to be a needed deep threat in the Las Vegas Raiders offense in the NFL L Draft

After signing wide receiver Mack Hollins to a one-year deal, the Las Vegas Raiders have finally added a semblance of a deep threat to their offense.

Even so, there is still room for the Silver and Black to add even more, and they can continue to do so in the 2022 NFL Draft by picking Nevada's Romeo Doubs.

The top target for a quarterback and fellow prospect Carson Strong the last two seasons, Doubs has a proven track record as a vertical threat.

Doubs has great build-up speed and a build at 6-2 and 200 pounds that forecasts his ability to be able to handle man coverage at the NFL level.

Surprisingly, physicality was a lacking trait of Doubs while in college, as he was not always being comfortable catching the ball in a crowd.

Doubs still was able to put up standout production despite that, recording 80 catches for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He has great feet and balance when going through his routes, but he isn't as quick laterally, making him less of a run after the catch threat.

Doubs demonstrated a greater ability to win not just vertically last season, but he'll still need to work on refining his route tree.

His speed is sure to attract teams at the start of his career at the least, giving him the chance to make an early impact as a returner and downfield specialist.

Doubs will need to prove he can handle the rigors of playing receiver in the NFL, and not be hesitant to make tough, contested catches.

