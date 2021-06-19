Nate Hobbs Turned Heads At Raiders Minicamp

Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs has impressed fellow cornerback Trayvon Mullen as well as defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during Minicamp.

It was somewhat to be expected when he came in with confidence and a high expectation to himself at the introductory press conference.

"I play with passion, I play with want-to, and when I'm on the field I'm going to enforce my will," Hobbs said. "They're getting the best underdog they've ever drafted."

The 2021 fifth-round draft pick has already impressed his teammates including fellow cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

"I feel like he's going to be really talented," Mullen said via Raiders.com. "He practices hard; he goes through his drills really well.”

“I like the way he approaches practice. I feel like he's going to be a real good player for us as long as he just keeps his mentality up and keeps going hard every day."

Hobbs has been playing plenty of nickel cornerback this offseason as the departure of safety Lamarcus Joyner to the New York Jets made that spot vacant.

Hobbs has impressed his new boss as well.

"The guy that's probably really jumped out at us is [Nate] Hobbs," Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said via Raiders.com. "Very impressed with him.”

“I think he's come in with a real good knowledge of the position, so his learning curve has really jumped up."

But as Raider Nation knows, it’s not about what you can do in the offseason but rather whether Hobbs execute or not during the regular season.

