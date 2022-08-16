Raiders First Wave of Roster Cuts

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their first wave of roster cuts and it includes two veteran players who were expected to make the roster.

Veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and former first round pick defensive tackle Vernon Butler will no longer be part of the Silver and Black as they were both released on Tuesday.

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon, as teams were mandated to cut their roster down from 90 to 85 players.

Robinson signed a one-year, $1.187 million deal with the Raiders this offseason after spending six years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was brought in to compete for a rotational No.3 spot, but was quickly outperformed by teammates Mack Hollins and Keelan Cole.

Butler never grasped the Raiders interior defensive line rotation. He missed a few practices due to injuries, and when he was on the field, he was outshined by other free-agent signings.

The following players were waived:

Cornerback Nate Brooks was among one of the players waived by the Raiders. He had just signed with the team last week and played in Sunday's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Although having some understanding of the coaching system, it still wasn’t enough to continue with the Silver and Black.

Defensive end Gerri Green has been with the Raiders since 2020, but has spent most of his time on the practice squad.

Tyrone Wheatley Jr. signed his father's former team this offseason after spending his rookie season on the Chicago Bears practice squad.

While his development from tight end to an offensive tackle is still in progress, the Raiders have made it clear they want players who are ready to play.

The next set of waves will take place next Tuesday, Aug. 23, as all NFL teams will be asked to trim an additional five-players to reach the 80-man roster limit.

Then they will be asked to make the final 53-man roster on August 30.

The Raiders next preseason game will be this Saturday as they travel to Miami and take on the Dolphins.

