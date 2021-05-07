Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Kenyan Drake

Kenyan Drake should serve as a great luxury for the Las Vegas Raiders at running back, making Josh Jacobs better.

The 2021 NFL Draft is complete, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

We've now moved into the running back position, and after previewing established starter Josh Jacobs, we now turn to new addition Kenyan Drake.

A surprising signing when the Raiders brought him in on a two-year, $11-million contract, Drake has previously been a starter.

He was an on-again, off-again starter for the Miami Dolphins before finally getting a consistent full-time role after a trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

Drake played probably the best football of his career after he was traded, averaging 5.2 yards a carry and scoring eight touchdowns in his first eight games in a Cardinals uniform.

He wasn't as effective last season.

In 15 games (13 starts), Drake would finish with 239 carries for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His yards per carry number ended up falling all the way to 4.0, and he ended up having the least amount of catches since his rookie season.

It's interesting to note how his efficiency went down despite playing in an offense that featured talents like Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

In any case, Drake enters the Raiders as being more the 1B to Jacobs' 1A, allowing both to benefit from not having to carry too much of the load.

There likely won't be any doubt over his role, and if Jacobs happens to suffer an injury, the Raiders can rest knowing they have a former 200-carry back to go to.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1, @BaydounDarin