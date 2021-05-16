Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Kolton Miller

The Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is coming off his best season with a new contract extension in hand

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Amidst all of the reshuffling the Raiders did with their offensive line this offseason, one thing was never in question: Kolton Miller's status at left tackle.

The first draft pick of the second Jon Gruden era in 2018, Miller has steadily improved the last three seasons.

Miller received the best rating of his career so far from Pro Football Focus, ranking 34th out of 79 eligible tackles.

He was particularly excellent in pass protection, ranking 14th in the league when it came to pass blocking with a grade of 81.3.

It's an encouraging result for the Raiders, who have often been questioned on their first-round picks since Gruden's return.

Especially important is that this comes at such a key position like left tackle, one where the best teams usually have a starter entrenched for years.

Miller has shown the qualities needed to think he could fit into that category.

The Raiders obviously think so or they wouldn't have given him a multi-year extension earlier this offseason.

The best part about it is that if Miller stays on track, he should only continue to get better.

He's only entering his fourth season after all, not even yet in his prime at 25 years old.

If anything, his contract could end up being a bargain in the years to come.

