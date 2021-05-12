Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Zay Jones

Zay Jones has played in a mostly reserve role since being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders

The 2021 NFL Draft is complete, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Going through the Raiders wide receiver depth chart, we've gone over the names that will likely get the most attention.

That doesn't mean the list of contributors at the position ends there, though.

Zay Jones is someone that could end up being valuable if the Raiders experience injuries at the position.

Originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 2nd-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Jones came in with an excellent college track record out of East Carolina.

He finished as the most prolific pass catcher in NCAA history, recording an all-time leading mark of 399 catches.

He wasn't especially productive in his first couple of seasons, peaking with starting 15 games in 2018 and having 56 catches for 652 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was then traded midway through the 2019 season to the Raiders, where he's been ever since.

He had seven starts in his first 10 games with the team and had two starts in 16 games last season.

Jones has proven at least to be a quality option for an offense, something he can still provide for the Raiders.

It may not be as a starter, but as a valuable depth piece, Jones can step in whenever the Raiders need him.

