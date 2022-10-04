Skip to main content

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Cracks Top-10 Franchise Leaders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has moved into the Top-10 franchise rushing career leaders.

The Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has reached a major milestone in his young NFL career.

The Raiders leading man had a career day on Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos.

His 28 carries for 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns over their divisional rival was the most he’s ever rushed in his four-year career.

Bringing his career rushing total to 3,423 rushing yards, and that would crack the top 10 for the most rushing yards in Raiders history.

Jacobs moved past Justin Vargas (3,369) on the list, and now sits at the No.10 spot.

"I try to go out there every play and just do what I have to do," said Jacobs after the game.

Jacobs has rushed for 70 carries and a total of 336 yards and two touchdowns for the season.

He also marked his 10th career game rushing for over 100 rushing yards.

“You know what’s crazy is, when I get into, I know when I’m in the zone, because everything slows down. And it feels almost like I’m running slow. But then I look at the film and I’m like OK, I did what I was supposed to do,” added Jacobs after the game.

Over his career he’s had two 1,000 yard seasons, finishing last year’s season with 872 rushing yards while missing two games with an injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Raiders have had high success when Jacobs has a high volume of carries.

The Silver and Black are 13-3 in games in which Jacobs has at least 20 carries and the 28 carries on Sunday are tied for the second-most he's had in a game of his career.

Jacobs also recorded his first game with multiple rushing touchdowns since the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

The Raiders are 9-0 historically in games where Jacobs has two or more rushing touchdowns.

Jacobs is 217 yards away from tying Clarence Davis for the 9th spot in Raiders history.

The young running back has received plenty of praise from the greats, including Marcus Allen, who continues to hold the franchise’s rushing record with 8,545 career rushing yards.

Jacobs will have a chance to move up in the rankings and add to his total next week, when the Raiders travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs next.

That game will be a Primetime matchup on Monday, October 10, 2022, and it can be seen on ESPN. The game starts at 8:15 PM ET/ 5:15/PM PT.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.


Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews

In This Article (3)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

USATSI_19168740_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Coach Josh McDaniels-2
Silver & Black

Raiders' Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Win Over the Broncos

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Maxx Crosby sacks Russell Wilson
Game Day

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: DE Maxx Crosby

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Raiders Cle Ferrell on Team Character
Game Day

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: DL Cle Ferrell

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Amik Robertson TD vs Denver 22
Game Day

Raiders' Amik Robertson Talks Touchdown vs. Denver

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19167847_168390101_lowres
News

McDaniels Gives First Victory Speech as Raiders Coach

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19167027_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Score A Surprising Defensive TD

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19167469_168390101_lowres
News

RB Josh Jacobs Set the Tone for a Raiders Win

By Hikaru Kudo