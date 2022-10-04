Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Cracks Top-10 Franchise Leaders

The Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has reached a major milestone in his young NFL career.

The Raiders leading man had a career day on Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos.

His 28 carries for 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns over their divisional rival was the most he’s ever rushed in his four-year career.

Bringing his career rushing total to 3,423 rushing yards, and that would crack the top 10 for the most rushing yards in Raiders history.

Jacobs moved past Justin Vargas (3,369) on the list, and now sits at the No.10 spot.

"I try to go out there every play and just do what I have to do," said Jacobs after the game.

Jacobs has rushed for 70 carries and a total of 336 yards and two touchdowns for the season.

He also marked his 10th career game rushing for over 100 rushing yards.

“You know what’s crazy is, when I get into, I know when I’m in the zone, because everything slows down. And it feels almost like I’m running slow. But then I look at the film and I’m like OK, I did what I was supposed to do,” added Jacobs after the game.

Over his career he’s had two 1,000 yard seasons, finishing last year’s season with 872 rushing yards while missing two games with an injury.

The Raiders have had high success when Jacobs has a high volume of carries.

The Silver and Black are 13-3 in games in which Jacobs has at least 20 carries and the 28 carries on Sunday are tied for the second-most he's had in a game of his career.

Jacobs also recorded his first game with multiple rushing touchdowns since the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

The Raiders are 9-0 historically in games where Jacobs has two or more rushing touchdowns.

Jacobs is 217 yards away from tying Clarence Davis for the 9th spot in Raiders history.

The young running back has received plenty of praise from the greats, including Marcus Allen, who continues to hold the franchise’s rushing record with 8,545 career rushing yards.

Jacobs will have a chance to move up in the rankings and add to his total next week, when the Raiders travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs next.

That game will be a Primetime matchup on Monday, October 10, 2022, and it can be seen on ESPN. The game starts at 8:15 PM ET/ 5:15/PM PT.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews