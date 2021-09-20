Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs is the Cherry on Top

The Las Vegas Raiders offense proved they didn't need running back Josh Jacobs to win games, but he sure would have helped.

At first glance, the Las Vegas Raiders made the offense work without running back Josh Jacobs.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for 382 yards including two touchdowns. He targeted nine different receivers in the 26-17 victory.

On the other hand, how effective does the offense become once the ground game is present?

Without the presence of Jacobs, the Raiders rushed for a total of 52 yards. While running back Kenyan Drake filled in for Jacobs, it was the third-string running back Peyton Barber who rushed the most with 32 yards on 13 carries.

While Barber’s numbers are similar to Jacobs' numbers in Week one against the Baltimore Ravens, rushing 34 yards in 10 carries, this is also Jacobs performance not at 100 percent.

This means once Jacobs is healthy, the offense should be quite literally stacked.

Unlike last season, the Raiders are no longer relying on the ground game to start the offense and open receiving options.

Instead, the Silver and Black are at a point where the passing game is effective on its own. An effective ground game only adds to that and makes the Raiders an even tougher offense to defend against.

It’ll be entertaining and interesting to see the full impact of this season’s offense once Jacobs is back to 100 percent.

