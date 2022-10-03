RB Josh Jacobs Set the Tone for a Raiders Win

Sometimes, it takes a player or two to set the tone for the entire game.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who struggled early on averaging 14 carries for just 64 yards, was determined to play his style of football on Sunday.

"At the beginning of the game, I told the guys, 'Today's the day. I'm going to set the tone,'" Jacobs said. "I knew we were going to take the ball at the beginning of the game, so I was like, 'I'm going to come in and set the tone.' And that's what I tried to do today."

Jacobs's plan worked. He carried the ball 28 times on Sunday for two rushing touchdowns and a career-high 144 rushing yards.

"He's one of the best runners that I've ever been around," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said. "Take that for what it's worth, I've been around some good ones. He has a great ability to make yards after contact. He has a great ability to make yards even if there's not a whole lot there right away. ...They were trying to strip at it, punch at it tonight. They do a great job of creating fumbles, we talked about it all week.”

"I was really proud of our team that we didn't have any on the ground. JJ, with as much as he touched it, he did a good job."

All of the efforts helped the Silver and Black beat division rivals Denver Broncos 32-23 for their first win of the Josh McDaniels era.

But according to Jacobs, there’s still much more work to do.

"I can feel the passion in the guys that we know what we're capable of," Jacobs said. "We didn't even play a great game today. There's still a lot of things we have to improve on, but you can see that it's there. There's hope that we can see it and we're finally reaping some of the benefits of the work we've been putting in."

