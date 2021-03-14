Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs Traffic Case Closed

On March 8, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs's traffic case was closed after he completed community service and paid a fine.

According to his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, Jacobs fulfilled his community service by mentoring at a local Boys & Girls Club and paid a $500 fine.

The incident Jacobs was involved with was a single-car crash on Jan. 4 into the tunnel wall at McCarran International Airport.

Jacobs was returning from Denver to Las Vegas after the Raiders lost the last NFL regular-season game to the Denver Broncos.

He received several stitches for a cut forehead.

Initially, Jacobs was charged with driving under the influence due to the single-car crash.

The DUI charge was dropped a week later since Jacobs’ blood-alcohol level did not reach the legal limit, which is 0.08% blood alcohol content.

Jacobs was the only person onboard the 2019 Acura NSX.

With the case closed, Jacobs can return to focusing on preparing for next season, as the Silver and Black aim to make the playoffs after falling short this year.

