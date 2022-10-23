Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Can Have Another Big Game

Over the last two games Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has set a career single-game high in rushing yards.

In Week Four’s win over the Denver Broncos, Jacobs carried the team for 28 carries, picking up 144 yards and two touchdowns.

He would then break his career record with 154 rushing yards the following week in the Week Five loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After a bye week in Week Six, Jacobs and the Raiders returned to practice and prepared to take on one of the NFL’s worst run-defense teams, the Houston Texans.

“He’s just been tough to tackle, very durable. Obviously, he makes people miss in space, he finishes runs the right way and so far he’s taking care of the ball. So, just a really good, complete back,”said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

Jacobs is coming into Week Seven third in the league with 490 rushing yards while averaging a career high 5.4 yards per carry, a huge increase from 4.0 yards in 2021.

The Texans run-defense has allowed 5.1 yards per carry (28th in the league) and an atrocious 164.8 rushing yards per game (30th in the league).

With Jacobs averaging nearly 150 rushing yards the last two games, the Texans find themselves facing another talented back.

The Texans are also facing health concerns as their best run-stopper, defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard, who leads the team in tackles for loss (five) was sent to the injured/reserve list earlier this week.

This Sunday can be another opportunity for Jacobs to pick up another pick game on the ground and help the Raiders to their second win of the season.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.