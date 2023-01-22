Raider Rookie Evaluations: Sam Webb

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb appeared in all 17 games for the Silver and Black this season.

Cornerback Sam Webb got more experience than he was probably expecting as an undrafted free agent heading into this 2022-23 season.

As a rookie, Webb appeared in all 17 of the Raiders' games, making three starts. He ended up with 36 combined tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Webb only played special teams in Weeks 1 and 2 before getting his first call at cornerback in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

Two weeks later, the Missouri Western State product took the field for 24 defensive snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs, but finished only one assisted tackle to show for it.

In Week 10's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Webb had his breakout performance, totaling eight combined tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. He saw 63 defensive snaps in the loss.

That outing earned Webb his starting debut the following week against the Denver Broncos, when he recorded three solo tackles in the 22-16 victory. He went on to start the following week against the Seattle Seahawks, registering five solo tackles in the victory.

Webb earned only one more start, in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, tallying six combined tackles and a pass defensed en route to the team's heartbreaking loss.

He played on defense for one more game before taking the field for only special teams in the final two games of the season.

Webb showed glimpses of the type of asset he can be in this league in his rookie campaign, but his next step is going to be establishing consistency.

Regardless, as previously mentioned, the rookie did gain valuable experience this year, and that can only help his confidence going forward.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.