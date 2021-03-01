Las Vegas Raiders on QB Russell Wilson’s Trade List

The veteran quarterback revealed through his agent Mark Rodgers that the Raiders are one of four teams on his trade list.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has revealed the four teams he would play for if the Seahawks were to trade him.

It was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders were on his list.

Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers also confirmed that he did not demand a trade.

For Raider Nation, it should show just how good of a program the team is running.

The veteran quarterback wanting to get a potential trade to the Raiders could two things.

A. Wilson could believe in the Raiders and what they are doing. Wilson may like what offensive coordinator Greg Olson is doing on the field as well as the positive steps the Raiders are making toward the playoffs.

B. Wilson may believe he could potentially beat Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr for the starting job and/or he sees that Carr and himself are comparable on the field.

However, either way, the Raiders organizations have told Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven that although multiple teams have inquired about starting quarterback Derek Carr, the Silver and Black are completely committed to Carr.

It's no different for Wilson.

It also shouldn’t be a surprise that Wilson took time to think about where he would want to go to.

At the end of last season, Wilson expressed his frustrations over the many hits he took on the field. He also stated his desire to have more say in the Seahawks personnel decisions.

Wilson has historically not been known for publicly airing grievances during his time in the NFL.

Whether Wilson gets traded or not, in the veteran quarterback’s eyes, the Raiders are running and improving into one of the better offenses in the league.

