Raiders Set to Have Just Under $40 M in Cap Space

Entering the off-season, the Las Vegas Raiders are projected to have just under $40 million available to them in cap space, with only 35 players under contract.

With the offseason officially underway, the Las Vegas Raiders will be projected to have just under $40 million in cap space available to them.

The Raiders have 35 players under contract entering the offseason.

All of this will be done with a new general manager and head coach, once those are hired by Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Silver and Black players such as quarterback Derek Carr and left tackle Kolton Miller, each with cap space accounting to over $16.5 million, are considered big-ticket players for the Raiders.

It’ll be an interesting off-season as the Silver and Black will once again have to work with limited money as they try to keep the strongest roster possible entering the 2022 season.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin