Raiders Thinking Ahead with Shift4 Payments Partnership

It’s a tight game at the end of the third quarter. Raiders are up by a field goal. You want to grab a hot dog but at the same time, you want to run to the bathroom. And on top of that, you have to practice social distancing due to COVID-19.

What do you do?

Run to the restroom and grab the hotdog in record time.

How?

Shift4 Payments, that’s how.

On July 15, the Raiders announced a sponsorship agreement with Shift4 Payments. The Official Credit Card Processing Company of the Raiders will make the transaction process of any purchase in Allegiant Stadium contactless and seamless as possible.

According to Shift 4 CEO Jared Isaacman, Shift4 processes over 3.5 billion transactions annually including many casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

The company will provide EMV readers at every payment terminal in Allegiant Stadium. This allows for contactless payments using near-field technology.

All credits cards featuring four half-circles can be waved over the EMV reader for a seamless transaction. E-wallet services, such as Apple Pay and Android Pay will also be accepted.

Although this technology isn’t new, as EMV's have been in circulation since the turn of the century, with the presence of COVID-19 unavoidable, contactless payments have become the new norm.

The Raiders are preparing to adapt to this new norm by providing their fans with the safest and quickest experience when purchasing.

In addition, Shift4 will be introducing two alternate purchasing methods: “QR pay” and SkyTab.

“QR pay” will display a QR code on a screen. When a phone camera scans the QR code, a payment transaction is initiated.

SkyTab is a mobile service which allows fans to order concessions and other items from their phone.

Both transaction methods are additional measures Shift4 is taking to make the transaction process as safe and seamless as possible.

“We don’t want fans to have to choose between going to the bathroom and getting a hot dog and a beer,” Shift4 chief commercial officer Michael Isaacman said to The Athletic. “The more of these seamless, touchless transactions that are available — and we’re making them available everywhere — everything’s going to go a lot quicker.”

Whether the NFL and/or the Raiders allow fans into Allegiant Stadium this season, the franchise, alongside Shift4 Payments, are preparing to handle purchases in the safest and quickest way possible.

