Raiders Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the re-signing of 12 of their players on Monday.

Only days after their season ended, the Raiders announced the re-signing of 12 players to reserve/future contracts on Monday, and 11 of the 12 were on the practice squad at the conclusion of the season.

The list includes four offensive linemen: guard Lester Cotton Sr., Hronnis Grasu, center Brett Heggie, and Jeremiah Poutasi. Cotton Sr. appeared in four games for Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders also re-signed wide receivers Dillon Stoner and DJ Turner, who were both rookies this season. Stoner played in six games for the Raiders this season.

Five defensive assets were included in the list: safety Jordan Brown, cornerback Kavon Frazier, D-linemen Gerri Green, and P.J. Johnson, and linebacker Justin March-Lillard. Frazier and March-Lillard were the only ones out of the five who appeared in at least one game this season.

Lastly, running back Trey Ragas was re-signed, making him the only member of the group who finished the season on the active roster. The rookie appeared in one game this season, the Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded two receptions for six yards and had a nine-yard run.

Ragas was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Sept. 25, 2021.

