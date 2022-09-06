Skip to main content

Raiders Sign DT Kyle Peko to Practice Squad

Peko spent training camp and preseason with the Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed defensive tackle Kyle Peko to the practice squad ahead of the first regular season game of the season.

Peko is the 16th and final player to be signed onto the practice squad.

Previously, he was signed to the Silver and Black this offseason to spend training camp and preseason with the Raiders.

With seven seasons of experience, he has appeared in 21 total career games in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

Peko is the only interior defensive lineman on the Raiders practice squad.

Additionally, the return of Peko means that besides Tyler Lancaster, all other defensive tackles who spent the offseason with the Silver and Black remains with the organization.

14 out of the 16 practice squad players came from the final round of roster cuts.

The first game of the regular season is right around the corner.

