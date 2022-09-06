Raiders Sign DT Kyle Peko to Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed defensive tackle Kyle Peko to the practice squad ahead of the first regular season game of the season.

Peko is the 16th and final player to be signed onto the practice squad.

Previously, he was signed to the Silver and Black this offseason to spend training camp and preseason with the Raiders.

With seven seasons of experience, he has appeared in 21 total career games in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

Peko is the only interior defensive lineman on the Raiders practice squad.

Additionally, the return of Peko means that besides Tyler Lancaster, all other defensive tackles who spent the offseason with the Silver and Black remains with the organization.

14 out of the 16 practice squad players came from the final round of roster cuts.

The first game of the regular season is right around the corner.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1