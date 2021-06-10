Raiders Sign Free Agent Cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson

The Raiders add veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, expanding their depth in the secondary.

The Raiders are continuing to expand their roster this offseason.

The latest addition includes former third-round selection (No. 70 overall) by the Tennessee Titans in the 2013 NFL Draft, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

During his first three seasons as a Titan, he appeared in 24 games including 14 starts. He set multiple career highs in 2014 including 11 starts, 57 tackles (48 solos) and 10 passes defended.

From 2016, Wreh-Wilson played for the Atlanta Falcons, appearing in 41 games including three starts. Last season he set career highs with 15 games played and three interceptions on the season.

Wreh-Wilson also has the post-season experience, as he appeared in two postseason games for the Falcons in 2017.

Wreh-Wilson’s addition to the Raiders is more for depth purposes more than anything. He won’t be a starting cornerback for the Silver and Black, at least at first, but he’ll bring eight years of experience in. the post which will help rookie talents such as 2021 NFL Draft selections safety Tre’von Moehrig (second round), safety Tyree Gillespie (fourth round) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (fifth-round).

Raider Nation will find out Wreh-Wilson’s impact on the team when the regular season comes rolling around in a couple of months.

