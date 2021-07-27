Raiders Sign Free Agent Punter Corliss Waitman

Punter Corliss Waitman is the newest addition to the Raiders. In a corresponding move, kicker Dominik Eberle has been waived.

The Raiders have added a punter to their roster.

On Monday, the Silver and Black announced the signing of free-agent punter Corliss Waitman.

A graduate of South Alabama, Waitman initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in May of 2020.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound punter appeared in 38 games for his alma mater. He finished with a punting average of 41.7 yards per punt with 50 punts which were downed inside the 20-yard line.

During his junior season, Waitman was recognized as first-team All-Sun Belt Conference after averaging a school record of 45.24 yards per punt.

As a senior, he punted 67 times for a total of 2,792 yards.

While in no way will Waitman replace A.J. Cole as the starting punter in the Raiders organization, for the Silver and Black to sign a backup punter this late in the offseason means Waitman has some potential.

In a corresponding move, kicker Dominik Eberle has been waived by Las Vegas.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin