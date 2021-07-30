Raiders Sign Free Agent RBs Darius Jackson & B.J. Emmons

On Thursday, free-agent running backs Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons were signed to the Raiders.

On Thursday, the Raiders announced the signing of free-agent running backs Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons.

The move comes after running back Kenyan Drake was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list. In addition, both running backs Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ultimately, this is a move made by the Silver and Black to make sure a couple of running backs besides starter Josh Jacobs is ready to go in case Drake, Richard, or Riddick are unavailable during the regular season.

The chances of that happening. Very unluckily.

With that said, this is still an opportunity for both Jackson and Emmons to effectively try out for third-string or even practice squad positions as they approach the regular season.

Jackson has appeared in four games throughout his career for six rushes and 16 yards. He has four kickoff returns for 90 yards.

Originally selected as the 2016 sixth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys, he has held stints with the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Jackson joins fellow Eastern Michigan alumni defensive end, Maxx Crosby, in Las Vegas.

Emmons was an undrafted free agent originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Emmons hopped around in college from Hutchinson Junior College to Alabama and eventually Florida Atlantic. During his time with the Owls, he appeared in nine games for 88 rushes and 353 yards. He booked seven touchdowns.

We’ll see if either Jackson or Emmons can make a lasting impact with the Raiders.

