Raiders Sign Tight End Jacob Hollister

The Raiders have signed free agent tight end Jacob Hollister to the roster.

Hollister joins the Raiders after spending time last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has also had stints with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

He has appeared in a total of 57 games including 12 starts over a five-year career span. Hollister has booked 83 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

With the Jaguars last season, Hollister played in seven games including two starts. He had nine receptions for 55 yards on the season. His career-high was set in 2019 with 41 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

He attended both Nevada and Wyoming during his collegiate career. At Wyoming, he had a successful college career, catching 75 passes for 1,114 yards and 12 touchdowns over the span of three seasons.

Time will tell how well Hollister fits in with the Silver and Black.

