Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Raiders Sign Two Linebackers Ahead of Week 17 Matchup

    The Silver and Black have signed linebackers Justin March-Lillard and Kyle Wilber.
    Author:

    The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agents’ linebackers Justin March-Lillard and Kyle Wilber to the Silver and Black.

    March-Lillard was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015. Since then, he has made stops with the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and now the Raiders.

    March-Lillard has appeared in 61 games booking 29 tackles including 20 solo tackles and three passes defended. He has had five starts so far over his career.

    Wilber is rejoining the Raiders. He originally signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Wilber spent three seasons with the Silver and Black.

    Read More

    He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys after getting selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

    Wilber has booked 104 tackles including 70 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over his career.

    Wilber appeared in 133 games including 17 starts.

    Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

    USATSI_15346784_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders Sign Two Linebackers Ahead of Week 17 Matchup

    1 minute ago
    Raider Helmet
    The Black Hole+

    Raiders-Colts Have a Ghost in Their Past

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17207515_168390101_lowres
    News

    NFL & NFLPA Agree to Modify COVID-19 Protocols

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17420009_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders Draft Watch Week 17: Ohio State's Chris Olave

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17411956_168390101_lowres
    News

    Colts Defense vs. Raiders Offense

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17410904_168390101_lowres
    News

    Colts Offense vs. Raiders Defense

    17 hours ago
    Don Shula, John Madden
    News

    John Madden, Raiders Legendary Head Coach Dies at 85

    17 hours ago
    Carson Wentz
    The Black Hole+

    Colts Place Unvaccinated QB Wentz on COVID-19 List

    Dec 28, 2021