Las Vegas Raiders Sign LB Jayon Brown

Raiders add former Titans linebacker Jayon Brown via free agency.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed unrestricted free agent linebacker Jayon Brown on Thursday.

Brown joins the Raiders after spending the five seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was originally selected in the fifth round (155th overall) selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his career, the 6-foot, 226-pound linebacker has appeared in 66 games including 39 starts, 382 tackles including 248 solo tackles, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, 28 passes defended, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Last season with the Titans, Brown appeared in 10 games including six starts. He had a total of 55 tackles including 35 solo tackles, one interception and two passes defended.

Prior to his NFL career, Brown played four seasons at UCLA. He appeared in 49 games including 21 starts.

Welcome to sin city Jayon Brown.

