Las Vegas Raiders Sign LB Jayon Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders signed unrestricted free agent linebacker Jayon Brown on Thursday.

Brown joins the Raiders after spending the five seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was originally selected in the fifth round (155th overall) selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.



In his career, the 6-foot, 226-pound linebacker has appeared in 66 games including 39 starts, 382 tackles including 248 solo tackles, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, 28 passes defended, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Last season with the Titans, Brown appeared in 10 games including six starts. He had a total of 55 tackles including 35 solo tackles, one interception and two passes defended.

Prior to his NFL career, Brown played four seasons at UCLA. He appeared in 49 games including 21 starts.

Welcome to sin city Jayon Brown.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin