Raiders Sign WR Keelan Cole to Active Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have added wide receiver Keelan Cole to their active roster.

Cole enters his sixth season in the NFL, first with the Silver and Black. He has previously made stops with the New York Jets. He originally spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cole entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2017. Overall, Cole has appeared in 79 career games including 34 starts for a total of 187 receptions for 2,691 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In addition, the Silver and Black added center Billy Price and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to the practice squad.

Price is in his fifth season in the NFL, originally selected as the 21st overall selection by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was traded to the New York Giants prior to the 2021 season. Throughout his four seasons in the NFL thus far, he has played in 58 games including 34 starts.

As for Robey-Coleman, he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in 2013. He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions.

Overall, Robey-Coleman has appeared in 127 games including 30 starts for 321 tackles, including 261 solo tackles, five sacks, six interceptions, 49 passes defended, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Robey-Coleman also carries four postseason game experience, booking eight tackles including seven solo tackles and four passes defended.

By adding Cole to the roster, the Silver and Black placed wide receiver DJ Turner on the reserved/injured list.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1