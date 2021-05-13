Raiders Sign Free Agent WR Caleb Scott

Free agent wide receiver Caleb Scott is the latest player to be signed by the Raiders. He is yet to see any regular-season action in the NFL.

The Raiders have added a wide receiver to the roster.

Wide receiver Caleb Scott joins the Raider squad after spending the first two seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and the past season with the Green Bay Packers.

Scott initially joined the league by signed an undrafted free agent to the Seahawks after the 2018 NFL Draft.

He is yet to play in a regular-season game.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound wide receiver spent his college days at Vanderbilt. A native of Suwanee, Georgia, Scott played in 44 games, starting in 18 games for the Vanderbilt Commodores. In his career, he caught 67 passes for 1,011 receiving yards. He had four touchdowns during his four tenure at Vanderbilt.

During his senior season and subsequently his last season playing in a contest, he caught 18 passes for 178 receiving yards. He tied a career with two receiving touchdowns on the season.

The pre-season is returning this year to the NFL which will allow new roster additions, such as Scott, to effectively “try-out” for the team.

There’s been plenty of players in the past who have been impressive in the pre-season, working their way to eventually a regular spot on the roster. Raider Nation will find out if Scott is the next one.

