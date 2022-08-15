Playing in Canton, Ohio among the greatest to every play the game is an honor that can't be measured, but there certainly is no place like home.

The Las Vegas Raiders saw action at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday for what will be the first of many times this 2022 season, and players could not have been happier to get a glimpse of the atmosphere that is in store.

"It was great," Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham told reporters following Las Vegas' 26-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings. "I had actually never been here, so today was my first time seeing everything. It was an amazing game day experience. Amazing stadium, amazing fans, so it was just fun. ... I was really excited about it. So today was the first time and it was great."

Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson made the most of the environment, as he played catch with some fans during warmups.

"At the end of the day, we're playing football out there," Johnson said. "We can be serious when it's time to be serious, but there's family, fans in the stands that paid their money to come see us. I want them to enjoy themselves."

Johnson did not expect the large crowd that was in attendance for Sunday's game.

"It was energetic," Johnson said. "I mean the fans were crazy ... it didn't feel like a preseason game. [I] kind of didn't want to come out. But it was very fun and the fans gave us a lot of energy."

For new Raiders safety Duron Harmon, it was his first time suiting up for the Silver and Black in front of a home crowd.

"It was amazing; the atmosphere was crazy," Harmon said. "How packed it was; I was very surprised. You get most preseason games where it's half full. But when I came out to warm up, I was like, 'Bet, it's already half full," and then when we came out of the tunnel, it was packed."

The Raiders are set to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday as they will look to continue their unblemished preseason record.

