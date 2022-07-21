Raiders Coaching Staff: Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We continue the series by previewing the defensive staff for the Raiders.

Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon

Tom McMahon joins the Las Vegas Raiders in his first season as special teams coordinator.

Prior to his arrival to Sin City, he served as the Denver Broncos' special teams coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

With 15 years of special teams coaching experience at the NFL level including stops at the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Rams, all three of those stops saw him working as special teams coordinator.

McMahon originally entered the NFL as an assistant special teams coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2007 to 2008.

McMahon also has 15 years of coaching experience prior to the NFL, including stops with Louisville, Utah State and Carroll College.

His approach to special teams is simple. The usage of players will depend on how much each starter is getting used in a given game.

“I think the best approach is, that's a whole staff thing,” McMahon said. “It's going to come down to how much a guy's playing.”

“For example, if you've got a nickel and you're playing a team that for example is going to be in 11 personnel, 10 personnel the whole game, that nickel that's been playing on your kickoff cover team or playing on your punt team as a gunner, he's not going to be able to play as much that game. So, it comes down each week, game-to-game how much we can use starters.”

With that said, McMahon admitted that starters have to be used in special teams.

“You have to use starters in this league,” McMahon said. “They have to be ready to play. If they're not your starter on your punt team, you have to use your starting linebackers. They're going to eventually play for you. And I think that the teams that use your best players, and that would be my philosophy, let's put the best players out there, you've got to use your best players in order to get the best plays.”

