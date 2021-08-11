Deuce Gruden's Value on Father's Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden brings more than a family connection to the team.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has a lot of familiarity with this year’s team.

One of those most evident connections is within his coaching staff, as he’s once again working with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who worked under Gruden with Tampa Bay in 2006.

The head coach’s tightest relationship on the team, though, would of course be with one of the team’s strength and conditioning assistants, his son Deuce.

Deuce Gruden is approaching his third season with the team. He previously served under his uncle Jay Gruden as a strength and conditioning assistant with the Washington Redskins during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

As you can imagine for the son of an NFL head coach, the 27-year-old’s ties to the game started long before his coaching career.

Deuce played tailback for Lafayette College for six games in 2014 and 11 games in 2015.

The power-lifter gained a great deal of media recognition in 2017 when he achieved first place in the junior 183-pound weight class in the International Powerlifting Federation Classic.

Deuce had worked for his father before, having helped train players at Jon’s QB Camp at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This camp hosted elite college quarterbacks as they prepared to enter the NFL.

There’s no question that Deuce’s contribution to the team’s strength and conditioning department holds a value that any team would want.

Deuce Gruden is dedicated to his craft, and in turn, uses his pride and gifts to help get Jon’s players to higher levels when it comes to their strength on the field.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin