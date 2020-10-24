Injury Report Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Las Vegas Raiders completed their final practice on Friday, but they already were going to be without multiple starters due to COVID-19.

Starting safety Jonathan Abram has already been ruled out after being put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

The entire Raiders starting offensive line could be in danger of missing as well due to them all being put on the list.

Outside of that though, the Raiders final injury report isn’t quite as exciting (a boon for Raiders fans to be sure).

Receiver Bryan Edwards will miss another game as he’s been ruled out with the same ankle injury he’s been dealing with for several weeks.

The only other out designation belongs to cornerback Keisean Nixon.

Defensive lineman Maliek Collins and Carl Nassib are both questionable due to shoulder and toe injuries, respectively, but they were limited in practice all week so there’s a good chance they should be able to play.

Looking at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report, their only designation is for safety Andrew Adams, who is questionable.

Other than that, the only player who might be in danger of not playing for the Bucs is outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.

Paul was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury and did not practice on Friday. As of now, though, he doesn’t have a designation.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh also didn’t participate in practice all week, but it’s listed as not being injury related.

If neither of them plays, it should make things a little easier for a Raiders offensive line that could be starting multiple backups on Sunday.

