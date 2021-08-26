Tanner Muse Prepared to Take on Bigger Role

The Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse earned the right to make an impact on the defense.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse ended up missing his rookie season last year due to injury, and he hasn't wasted making up for lost time this preseason.

The former Clemson safety had the first sack of his career in the NFL (albeit unofficial) against the Los Angeles Rams, and described the feeling as simply: "Awesome."

"When I heard my number called in the huddle, I was like, it's time to go," Muse said.

The most significant result to come out of the game for Muse, though, might not have anything to do with what he did on the field.

Fellow linebackers Nicholas Morrow and Javin White have sustained injuries in the last week, with White being carted off in the game against the Rams because of a knee injury.

It's unknown when both could potentially return, but in the case of Muse, there's now a major opportunity to step into a larger role on the Raiders defense.

In terms of preparation, Muse doesn't think it will be a problem taking on a bigger role in the Raiders defense.

"I prepare and I get ready so when these things do happen I'm already ready," said Muse.

"I don't take it as since somebody is in front of me I'm going to take it easy. I'm always preparing as a starter and that's just the way it is."

It's the kind of attitude that players who aren't starting need so that when they're pressed into action, the team is able to stay afloat.

It certainly can make the Raiders feel better knowing that's the mindset Muse brings.

