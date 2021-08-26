August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Search

Tanner Muse Prepared to Take on Bigger Role

The Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse earned the right to make an impact on the defense.
Author:
Publish date:

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse ended up missing his rookie season last year due to injury, and he hasn't wasted making up for lost time this preseason. 

The former Clemson safety had the first sack of his career in the NFL (albeit unofficial) against the Los Angeles Rams, and described the feeling as simply: "Awesome." 

"When I heard my number called in the huddle, I was like, it's time to go," Muse said. 

The most significant result to come out of the game for Muse, though, might not have anything to do with what he did on the field. 

Fellow linebackers Nicholas Morrow and Javin White have sustained injuries in the last week, with White being carted off in the game against the Rams because of a knee injury. 

It's unknown when both could potentially return, but in the case of Muse, there's now a major opportunity to step into a larger role on the Raiders defense. 

In terms of preparation, Muse doesn't think it will be a problem taking on a bigger role in the Raiders defense.

"I prepare and I get ready so when these things do happen I'm already ready," said Muse. 

"I don't take it as since somebody is in front of me I'm going to take it easy. I'm always preparing as a starter and that's just the way it is." 

It's the kind of attitude that players who aren't starting need so that when they're pressed into action, the team is able to stay afloat. 

It certainly can make the Raiders feel better knowing that's the mindset Muse brings. 

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin

USATSI_13731996_168390101_lowres
News

Tanner Muse Prepared to Take on Bigger Role

Derek Carr TC 21 1
News

Derek Carr Confident in 2021 Raiders

nfl
News

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXVIII

Maxx Crosby TC 21 2
News

Maxx Crosby is Excited about His Raiders Defense

USATSI_15312303_168390101_lowres (5)
News

Jon Gruden, Derek Carr Talk About Cliff Branch

USATSI_15214530_168390101_lowres
News

Denzel Perryman Traded to Raiders

Hunter Renfrow vs Rams
News

Hunter Renfrow Reflects on a Successful Week

Darren Waller, Raiders TE
News

Darren Waller Placed at No. 35 on NFL Top 100