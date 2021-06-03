Raiders Roster Evaluation: Tanner Muse

Tanner Muse the third-round NFL draft pick in 2020 will be looking to come back after missing the year due to injury.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse was slated to be a versatile chess piece for the Raiders last year in converting to linebacker.

The third-round pick never got that chance, however, as he sustained a toe injury early in September, requiring surgery that would force him to miss the 2020 season.

It would then make it easy for Raiders fans to forget about Muse, especially since starters Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski, and Nicholas Morrow all will be back in 2021.

That would be a disservice to the former Tiger, especially considering the defensive play-making skills he showed in college.

In playing for a championship-winning defense, Muse recorded 54 or more tackles at safety from 2017-2019.

That includes 10 tackles for losses in that time, along with 3.5 sacks, seven interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

Muse was second in the ACC in interceptions in his final season in 2019 with four.

Despite all of his strong college production, it's hard not to look at Muse as an unknown commodity entering into 2021.

We simply haven't seen how he'll acclimate to the NFL, and coming off an injury probably won't make that any easier.

That also presents Muse's greatest advantage, that he can go into the season with a clean slate and the potential to surprise everyone.

The Raiders defense could certainly use some pleasant surprises, and Muse might just be the one to deliver.

