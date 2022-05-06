Raiders Honor Local Educators During Teacher Appreciation Week

The Las Vegas Raiders honor four local educators for their hard work and dedication for their students and community.

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to recognize people who are making an impact within the community.

On Wednesday, the Raiders honored four hard-working and dedicated Clark County School District educators for their efforts inside the classroom and in the Southern Nevada community.

Educators Hayarpi Gevorgyan of C.H. Decker Elementary School and Delfina Luna Herrera of Tom Williams Elementary School were both presented with gifts by the Raiders.

A group representing the Raiders arrived at their classrooms and surprised them in front of their students.

Later that day, Lisa Lopez of Kitty McDonough Ward Elementary and Ashley Diggs of Howard E. Heckethorn Elementary School and their guests were led on an exclusive tour of Raiders Headquarters and the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center led by Raiders tackle Brandon Parker and wide receiver Mack Hollins.

The educators were presented with their own locker rooms, a walk around the Raiders facilities, and were greeted by members of the Raiders organization.

The tour concluded with the teachers receiving custom jerseys, commemorative game balls, and gift bags from the Raiders as a thank you in recognition of the vital roles they play in the lives of our children.

Teachers have been employed in a time-consuming, challenging, often under-appreciated, and underpaid profession.

These educators have been recognized by the Raiders, who have been actively involved in the Las Vegas-area community.

Since their arrival in Las Vegas, the Raiders have been actively involved in the communities of their new home.

The Raiders have been working with people and programs that help families in need, whether it’s a shopping spree for Thanksgiving Day, participating in toy drives during the holidays, or supplying children with school supplies before the start of the school year.

This comes after a week-long list of community events the Raiders were involved in during the NFL Draft.

Teacher Appreciation Week is observed nationally in the first full week of May and it was a perfect opportunity for the Raiders to give well-deserved extra credit to individuals who continue to build a positive culture and strive to increase student achievement on their respective school campuses.

