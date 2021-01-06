Raiders Draft Position Evaluation: Running Back

The Las Vegas Raiders could be in position to add a new backup to Josh Jacobs next season

With the NFL’s regular season now over, the Las Vegas Raiders can now look at what moves they need to make in order for them to get back to the playoffs.

That includes hitting on the six picks they currently own in the 2021 NFL Draft.

We started the evaluation process looking at quarterbacks, and today we'll be looking at the running back position.

If there were any consideration to adding a back, it certainly wouldn’t have to be a starter considering how productive former first-round pick Josh Jacobs has been.

Selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time this season, he’s put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his NFL career.

Like at quarterback, though, the backup situation isn’t as set in stone.

Devontae Booker, who the Raiders brought in this season on a one-year deal, was efficient in his role behind Jacobs in picking up 423 rushing yards at 4.5 yards a carry.

Considering his effectiveness, he’s likely to be able to make more next season than the $910,000 minimum the Raiders signed him to.

With the Raiders projected to be over the salary cap for next season, there’s only so much money to give out to backups.

They could decide to give Jalen Richard a more substantial role in the offense after he becomes more of a return specialist the last two seasons.

Known for his pass-catching ability, Richard has been able to average 5.1 yards per carry, albeit in limited volume.

If the Raiders keep Richard in his current role, though, it wouldn’t be the worst thing to scout late-round backs who could get more playing time as a change-of-pace back.

One thing is certain, and that’s whoever the Raiders bring in, it’ll be Jacobs who serves as the face of the running back room for a long time.

