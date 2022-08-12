Thayer Munford Jr. is Already Getting a Vital Sampling of the NFL

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 seventh-round draft pick Thayer Munford Jr. has already gained more crucial NFL experience than most of his rookie class ahead of the 2021-22 NFL regular season.

Munford had the rare opportunity to play in the NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio last week. A first peak of professional competition in the ultimate historical setting of the league is quite the advantage to have.

Of course, for Munford, the experience meant even more as a man who grew up in the state of Ohio.

"It's crazy because coming from Ohio, -- being an Ohio guy, went to LaSalle High School down in Cincinnati, went to Madison High School, and also went to OSU too -- it was kind of crazy because I ain't expect my first game should be in Ohio," Munford said. "I expected it to be somewhere else or here (Las Vegas)."

Along with playing in the most important game of the preseason, Munford has also been tasked with going up against one of the best edge-rushers in the game in Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

"With me, I've been going against Nick (Bosa) and Chase Young all my career at Ohio State," Munford said. "And I went against a couple younger guys that's coming up in next year's draft of course. And going against Maxx is -- it's different. He's a crazy guy; everybody knows that. Got all the types of respect for him. I got all the types of respect for everybody I'm going against.

" ... Sometimes it does get frustrating, but at the same time, being a rookie going against an All-Pro/Pro-Bowler defensive end, it kind of set me back a little bit trying to figure out 'Where can I better myself in my set?' and 'How can I better myself in my punch as well?' Going against him almost every day during practice, it helps me out a lot. It helps out everybody on the offensive line as well. Seeing him go hard every day, it makes us go hard."

All this experience is critical, especially now that Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker has been placed on the IR.

