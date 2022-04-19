Raiders Meet with OSU O-Lineman Thayer Munford

The Las Vegas Raiders met with Ohio State guard Thayer Munford as one of their top-30 visits.

The Las Vegas Raiders have focused much of their NFL Draft prospect visits on positions in the secondary, an area where the team has a need for improvement this offseason.

The offensive line is the next closest group on the Raiders' roster that needs some tweaking.

With 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood not quite living up to expectations in his rookie campaign and Denzelle Good suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1 of last season, the Silver and Black's offensive line didn't exactly meet Raider Nation's standards in 2021.

A few moves this offseason along with the addition of new O-line coach Carmen Bricillo could make all the difference in 2022, though.

The Raiders recently hosted Ohio State guard Thayer Munford for a top-30 visit, as reported by The Draft Network's Justin Melo on Monday.

Munford, a back-to-back first-team All-Big Ten honoree, was a Buckeye for five seasons.

He played 202 snaps in his freshman season, taking part in a historic year for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes broke the Big Ten record for total offensive yards per game (535.6) and total passing touchdowns (51). The production earned Munford 13 starts the following season.

Munford would receive second-team All-Big Ten honors for the 2019 season after contributing to a dominant OSU offense yet again and blocking for running back J.K. Dobbins, who would become the first running back in program history to run for more than 2,000 yards in a season.

The lineman won the first of his two first-team All-Big Ten honors in the 2020 season. Munford would stay with the program for one final season to finish his degree in sports industry and moved from left tackle to left guard.

He is an absolute force upfront, standing 6-6 and weighing 320 pounds

Munford would likely be the best O-lineman the Raiders could legitimately pick up in the fourth round.

While the former Buckeye lacks the athleticism of an elite NFL lineman, Munford is surely ready for the NFL after thriving for five seasons at a prosperous program like OSU. He would make for a solid mid-draft selection by Las Vegas.

