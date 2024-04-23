What Raiders Fans are Getting in Gardner Minshew II
The Las Vegas Raiders made a solid move when they signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew Ii to a two-year, $25-million contract in March.
Minshew was one of just a few free-agent signings for the Raiders this offseason, but he provides at least a quality backup for Aidan O’Connell, if not a bridge starter.
Minshew has stepped into starting roles before in his career and has kept teams afloat. After Anthony Richardson went down, he nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to the postseason in 2023.
Not only is Minshew a solid quarterback, but he is also a unique personality. From how he wears his hair to his famed mustache to his friendly jabs with Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Minshew makes headlines for more than just football.
Minshew talked about what Raider Nation should expect out of him this season when he joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“I want to get better, and I want to have fun,” Minshew said. “I think you have to be intentional with those two things. I think you have to look for things to get better; you have to be very critical with yourself; you’re going to have people that will be critical to you. I think a lot of guys are afraid to get coached right now. That’s one of the biggest blockers for improvement.”
Minshew also said enjoying the process and what they do daily will be a major part of his routine.
“And then, having fun, dude," he said. "I think you have to be intentional with enjoying the people around you. Enjoying these times. It’s a dream that we’re doing. We’re out here playing football, on grass, in the sunshine. What are we talking about? This is awesome.”
Minshew mentioned that his coach at Washington State, the late Mike Leach, told him that elevating his teammates is also important.
“One of the things Mike Leach always talked about for a quarterback -- he wants a guy that can elevate the guys around him," he said. "Who can make the guys around him better? I think that’s different for different guys. I think some guys, talking to them, telling them how much you believe in them, loving them up, some guys you have to rip their a-- a little bit, but guys that can get the whole unit together and do that, I think that’s really, really important.”
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Minshew and Crosby.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.