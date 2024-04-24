Raiders' Maxx Crosby Offers Advice to Young NFL Draft EDGE
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday.
The Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams that will make a selection. They have the chance to make a young player’s dreams come true, and they will do that when they are on the board at No. 13 overall.
The Raiders are comfortable at defensive end, but several talented players at that position in this class — UCLA’s Laiatu Latu being one of them — are expected to go in the first round.
Latu expects his NFL journey to begin on Thursday. Before that happens, however, he will need to know what he’s getting into.
That’s why Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby invited Latu on his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby." Crosby offered Latu some advice before he walks the stage in Detroit on Thursday night.
“I think there’s no such thing as balance,” Crosby said. “My biggest advice for you is, when you get into the league, you’re going to have family time, you’re going to have to take care of certain things, but when you’re in it, you have to be obsessed. For me, every single day is a new challenge and a new battle, and it comes first. I have a daughter, I have a wife, I have family, I have all type of s---.”
Crosby talked about how he has his own life, but football comes first. He is up early to train and spends several hours at the facility.
“I would say the obsession about it and putting football first no matter what is going to get you to where you want to go,” Crosby told Latu. “If you really want to be the best at what you do, I think that’s the number one thing. Always keep it first, and you have to be truly crazy about it. People are going to have their opinions, like, ‘Just chill, you’re trippin’.’ Whatever. No. I can’t argue with you; I can’t have a real conversation. You have to understand what I want. That’s my biggest advice for you: if you really want it that way, and you want to be the best, you have to sacrifice a lot of s---.”
Crosby’s relentless work ethic and dedication to football have gotten him to where he is today. He told Latu if he wants to reach that point someday, he will have to adopt a similar mindset.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Latu and Crosby.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.