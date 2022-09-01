The Work Can Begin Now That the 53-Man Roster is Set

Now that the 53-man roster has been announced, the real work begins.

The past few weeks were just the “qualification period” to even make the team.

"Long process to get here. The last few days are difficult days, we understand that," Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said. "We appreciate the effort, the competition and the commitment that everybody we've had in camp, that we've had all year long, [have] shown."

But now, all of the “how one got here” part is over,

This is where the true work begins.

"[I]t's really not about how you got here, it's about what you do when you get here," McDaniels said. "Those guys - you've seen them - they've been out there every day first of all, they're durable; they've performed when they've had their opportunities; they've improved; they work really hard and it's important to them. We've got a lot of players that were vying for a lot of spots obviously, and those four guys came here and really just put their head down and continued to get better and make progress."

Progress is an important word for McDaniels and the organization as a whole. The Silver and Black cannot stay stagnant. They must continue improving consistently.

"I can't overstate this, but we have to continue to push and try to compete and get better," McDaniels said. "It's a tough league, and you can't relax. You can't rest on your laurels, you can't feel like it's over. You have to keep competing and keep getting better."

