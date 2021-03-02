Three Players Who Opted Out Last Season Cut By Raiders

The Raiders are continuing to cut players this off-season.

The most recent round of cuts came on Monday when the Raiders waived linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, defensive end Jeremia Valoaga and released defensive back DJ Killings.

All three opted out of last season due to COVID-19.

The three players aforementioned are the only three to opt-out last year due to COVID-19.

Eligwa was a fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. He’s had tenures with the New York Giants, the New York Jets practice squad before arriving to the Silver and Black in late 2019.

Valoaga has spent tenures with the Detroit Lions, the Miami Dolphins practice squad, and the San Francisco 49ers before arriving to Las Vegas. He was an undrafted free agent when he initially signed with the Lions.

Killings has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers prior to his arrival to the Raiders. He spent 2019 on the injured reserve for the Raiders.

Killings is yet to appear in an NFL game.

Ultimately, all three were very minor players in the Raiders organization. As the Silver and Black look to inch closer to a playoff berth, even the minor players in the overall scheme of things matter.

It looks like the Raiders organization decided that they’d rather use players who were active last season.

The Raiders roster is now down to 86 players.

