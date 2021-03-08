NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Tight End Darren Waller: “We Have to Make the Playoffs”

Tight end Darren Waller believes the Raiders must make the playoffs next season.
Tight end Darren Waller has made it clear: The Raiders must make the playoffs next season.

After what looked like a promising start to the season and en route to a playoff berth, the 2020 season came crumbling down for the Silver and Black.

During the season, the Raiders let go of defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. A few weeks ago, Gus Bradley was hired as the new man in charge of the defense.

With a bunch of movement already happening and expected for players, no matter who the personnel the Raiders end up with, Waller believes the Raiders must make the playoffs.

“We have to make the playoffs,” Waller said on Good Morning Football. “No more excuses, no more justifications.”

“I know offensively speaking of the side of the ball that I’m on, we can be better in the red zone. We are good at a lot of things, but we can definitely be good at red zone efficiencies and scoring touchdowns there.”

“Defense, I feel like just for them, they should start with the small things and those little habits and how we prepare on a week-to-week basis and carry over into the game. Playing a simpler scheme for them, allowing their individual skillsets to shine and to be more disciplined.”

“I believe in these guys and I know that this year is going to a special year for us.”

We’ll see if Waller and his team can make the playoffs in 2021.

